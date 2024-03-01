TDP leader’s son arrested for ‘money laundering’

Vijayawada: Machavaram police on Thursday arrested former agriculture minister and senior TDP leader Prathipati Pulla Rao’s son Sharath Prathipati for his alleged involvement in money laundering, GST evasion and other irregularities.

According to sources, the Andhra Pradesh State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (APSDRI) received a complaint against Avexa Corporation Private Limited, claiming that the company had committed various irregularities such as tax evasion, fraudulent financial transactions and other operational issues with clients. Following this, Machavaram police registered a case under IPC Sections 420, 409, 467,471, 477(A) and 120 B read with 34 against seven persons. After a thorough investigation, the APSDRI reportedly found the allegations to be true and informed NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata so that further action can be taken.

Machavaram police then took Sharath into custody for questioning and recorded his statements. The First Information Report (FIR) has also named Sharath’s mother, his uncle and four other people from the company, sources said.

Jagan indulging in vindictive politics: Pulla Rao

While the police are tight-lipped over Sharath’s role in the alleged money laundering case, Pulla Rao lashed out at the YSRC government and charged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with indulging in vindictive politics.

“Instead of facing me and the TDP directly, Jagan is harassing us with false cases. My son is neither the director of the company nor does he have any shares in it. How can the police arrest him in connection with tax evasion,” Pulla Rao sought to know. Later, he went to the Commissioner’s office, but the officer was not present.

Naidu condemns arrest of former minister’s son

In a post on X, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu criticised the YSRC government and said, “As elections are nearing, the ruling party’s vindictive politics has intensified. TDP leaders are being harassed by government institutions. The illegal arrest of former minister Prathipati Pulla Rao’s son Sharath is part of it. We strongly condemn Sharath’s illegal arrest and demand his immediate release.”

He alleged that the Jagan government was utilising agencies like APSDRI and CID to harass TDP leaders.