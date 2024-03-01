YSRC hits back at JSP chief for remarks against Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: A battery of YSRC leaders hit back at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan a day after he made a scathing attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the TDP-JSP combine public meeting ‘Janda’ in Tadepalligudem.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said, “Previously considered eccentric, Pawan Kalyan’s remarks at the TDP-JSP meet have surpassed that perception. His unpredictable speeches, especially when no response from the audience, have caused much bewilderment. His declaration that “I am not a leader” has only added to the uncertainty. It’s absurd to believe that there will be vote swing with Pawan Kalyan joining hands with the TDP in the ensuing elections. Criticising individuals at a personal level in politics is inappropriate and should be avoided.”

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu questioned Pawan Kalyan’s leadership qualities and political acumen. “Pawan Kalyan is an ineffective leader and he lacks the qualities needed for governance, and he is unfit to hold public office. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s motive in forming an alliance with Pawan Kalyan is driven by political opportunism rather than genuine concern for the people of the State,” he remarked.

Ambati slammed the JSP chief for disregarding the concerns and aspirations of his party activists and supporters, suggesting that he is more focused on consolidating his own power than addressing the needs of his constituents.

“The alliance between Pawan Kalyan and Naidu is opportunistic and insincere with doubts raised about its viability. Naidu’s past actions and political maneuvers are questioned, casting doubt on the integrity of the alliance,” he observed.