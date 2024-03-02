Anaparthi tense as YSRC MLA, TDP ex-MLA trade graft charges

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tension prevailed for sometime at Anaparthi in East Godavari district on Friday when the ruling YSRC MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy and former TDP MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy traded corruption charges.

Police arrested Ramakrishna Reddy and shifted him to Kovvur police station to prevent trouble.

It was alleged that Ramakrishna Reddy went to the nursing home of Suryanarayana Reddy recently and distributed pamphlets on the MLA’s corruption. Annoyed by the act of the former TDP MLA, Suryanarayana Reddy challenged Ramakrishna Reddy to come for an open debate on March 1 on the corruption charges and development activities in the constituency.

Ramakrishna Reddy accepted the challenge of the YSRC MLA. The YSRC MLA and the former TDP MLA are set for a showdown, leading to tension in the town.

Sensing trouble, the police deployed force at the former TDP MLA’s house in Ramavaram village and prevented him from coming out. Meanwhile, the YSRC cadre gathered in large numbers at the MLA’s house. DSP Ambica Prasad said police dispersed the YSRC and TDP cadres and brought situation under control in the town. Vigil in the town has been stepped up to prevent any untoward incident, the DSP added.

Meanwhile, TDP district president KS Jawahar condemned the police ‘highhandedness’ against party cadre. He also denounced the arrest of Ramakrishna Reddy.