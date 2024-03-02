Andhra Pradesh appreciated for effective identification and management of birth defects

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh was appreciated for its robust measures taken towards identification and management of birth defects in ‘Non-High Focused State’ category at the inaugural event of the National Birth Defect Month-2024 in New Delhi on Friday.

The Central Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) initiative aims at using a collective voice to raise nationwide awareness on all birth defects and improve care and treatment.

With the theme, ‘Breaking barriers: inclusive support for children with birth defects,’ the awareness month intends for prevention, early identification and management of the plaguing issue.

AP has designed a robust mechanism of head-to-toe screening of every born child at government health facilities besides Matru Sishu Samrakshana (MSS) portal update at the delivery points of public health facilities.

Further, the birth defects once identified are being referred to 34 District Early Intervention Centres (DEICs) spread across 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Hospitals designated for particular health conditions are being roped to address the health conditions respectively. So far 1,52,226 children have been screened from July, 2023 till date and 298 birth defects have been identified.