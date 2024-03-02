Andhra Pradesh: CEO seeks cooperation of parties for fair polls

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Friday took stock of the preparation of election management plans, appointment of nodal officers for enforcement agencies, and setting up of control rooms and social media cells.

He called for the involvement and cooperation of political parties representatives and mediapersons to ensure transparent elections.

Conducting a virtual meeting from his chambers at the State Secretariat, the CEO reviewed with the District Election Officers (DEOs) on the progress of printing and distribution of voter ID cards, enrolment of voters, resolving the applications on additions and deletions, and infrastructure at polling stations.

Stating that the DEOs are getting voter cards immediately after printing, he wanted the officials to give more priority for the distribution of voter ID cards by setting up a mechanism for the purpose.

Asserting that guidelines prescribed by the Central Election Commission should be followed in resolving the pending forms, he warned election returning officers of action if they fail to maintain the records properly.

The CEO suggested the DEOs to check records randomly to monitor how EROs are maintaining the records. He also wanted the DEOs to visit problematic polling stations and sensitise voters on the election procedure by hold meetings with locals.