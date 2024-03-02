Congress will accord SCS to AP: Sachin Pilot

TIRUPATI: AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot has promised that the Special Category Status (SCS) will be accorded to Andhra Pradesh if the party comes to power at the Centre in the ensuing elections.

Speaking at a public meeting organised by the APCC in the temple town on Friday, he flayed the BJP-led NDA government for its failure to accord SCS to AP as promised at the time of bifurcation in Parliament.

He alleged that the TDP and the YSRC aligned with the NDA at the expense of State’s interests. He also denounced the non-fulfilment of promises of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Asserting that the Congress is committed to the development of AP on all fronts, Sachin Pilot urged the people to give their mandate to the party in the ensuing elections.

APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy said the Congress is the only party, which is committed to the people’s cause and development of the State.

CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy, AICC secretary CD Meyyappan, former Union minister Chinta Mohan, senior leaders KVP Ramachandra Rao and N Thulasi Reddy were present.