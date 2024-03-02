Harirama Jogaiah’s son resigns from JSP, joins YSRC in Jagan’s presence

VIJAYAWADA: In a jolt to the Jana Sena, its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Chegondi Surya Prakash quit the party and joined the YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

Surya Prakash is the son of Kapu patriarch and Kapu Samkshema Sangham president Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah. He was also JSP’s incharge for Achanta Assembly segment.

Emerging out of the CM’s camp office, Surya Prakash questioned Pawan Kalyan as to why he did not have time to speak with his own party leaders and constitute booth committees. “In the past six years of working in the JSP, I could meet Pawan Kalyan for just 30 minutes. Pawan Kalyan does not make any efforts to strengthen the party, but he is only trying to make TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu the Chief Minister,’’ he said.

Surya Prakash further said he joined the JSP believing Pawan Kalyan. “I was of the view that he would work for the interests of the poor and downtrodden but it was not,’’ he said and accused the JSP chief of working to make Naidu or his son Nara Lokesh the chief minister.

Surya Prakash said those who believed Pawan Kalyan and joined the party, were feeling deceived now. “He does not invite us to his residence. We have to wait outside his residence as if we are buying cinema tickets,’’ he deplored.

Surya Prakash said Pawan Kalyan does not give value to any other leader except for PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar. “It is better for Pawan Kalyan to wind up Jana Sena Party,’’ he felt and alleged that the party chief had utilised the services of Harirama Jogaiah, but deserted him after joining hands with the TDP.

He described Jagan as a leader with guts. “I would like to work for a leader like Jagan. I would work as a sincere and dedicated worker of the YSRC,” he asserted.

It may be recalled that Harirama Jogaiah has opposed Pawan Kalyan settling for just 24 Assembly seats from its alliance partner TDP.

Meanwhile, TDP senior leader from Pulivendula and former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council SV Satish Kumar Reddy also joined the YSRC in the presence of Jagan. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and other leaders were present.