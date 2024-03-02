Kerala: Orders issued effecting minor shuffle of IAS officers

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has shuffled a few IAS officers, besides giving Full Additional Charge to some more. Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy issued an order to this effect on Friday.

Special Chief Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department) Budithi Rajasekhar was transferred and directed to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Principal Secretary (Water Resources Department) Shashi Bhushan Kumar was given Full Additional Charge of Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) until further orders.

Commissioner (Fisheries) K Kanna Babu was transferred and posted as Commissioner (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) replacing A Surya Kumari. He will continue to hold Full Additional Charge of Managing Director, AP Tourism Development Corporation & CEO, AP Tourism, and CEO, Bhavani Island Tourism Corporation, until further orders.

Surya Kumari was posted as Commissioner (Fisheries).Secretary (Social Welfare Department) K Harshavardhan was given Full Additional Charge of Secretary (Minorities Welfare Department).

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director (AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation) D Muralidhar Reddy was given Full Additional Charge of Chief Executive Officer, SERP.

Managing Director (AP Housing Corporation Ltd) K Venkata Ramana Reddy was given Full Additional Charge of Additional Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) cum Secretary of CCLA until further orders.