More International flights from Vijayawada airport sought

VIJAYAWADA :The development of Vijayawada International Airport faces challenges amid declining flight operations and limitations in international connectivity, resulting in decreased passenger footfall, said AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers).

On Friday, AP Chambers organised a meeting with Vijayawada International Airport director M Lakshmikantha Reddy to discuss the status of the new terminal, the latest developments, and to address the concerns of the passengers.

The representatives of AP Chambers pointed out that despite Vijayawada Airport getting international status in 2017, international connectivity is low. It said there were 62 flights operating from Vijayawada airport, which has now come down to 42.

Responding to this, the Airport director said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invested significantly in expanding the runway and enhancing infrastructure.

“The runway expansion from 7,500 feet to 11,000 feet allows the airport to accommodate Code E aircraft. The new terminal was approved in 2019 and got environmental clearance in 2020-21. But it got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. It will most likely be completed by the end of 2024. The new terminal will to be used for domestic travel and the existing building will be used for international travel,” he said.