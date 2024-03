VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the education reforms brought by the government have tangible results, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said he is the only Chief Minister to have studied the details of school and college curricula in a bid to take steps to introduce modern and emerging courses like artificial intelligence, verticals like risk management, machine learning, virtual and augmented reality, investment banking and management, robotics, professional communication, risk return and supply-chain manage-ment.

Jagan was speaking at a programme held at Pamarru in Krishna district to credit `708.68 crore into the joint bank accounts of 9,44,666 students and their mothers under Jagananna Vidya Deevena towards total fee reimbursement for the quarter ending December-2023.

Lambasting TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan for opposing the initiatives introduced in the education sector, Jagan alleged that there was a class divide in the education sector as well. “Naidu and his supporters want their kids to learn English and have tabs, but they don’t want poor children to have the same opportunities,” he quipped.

Jagan claimed that he was taking four steps forward in reforming education and other sectors, but the TDP chief and his supporters were trying to pull him back by eight steps.

No welfare if Naidu is voted to power: Jagan

“People should realise that all welfare programmes will stop if Naidu is voted to power,” he said.

Accusing Naidu of never paying attention towards education while serving three terms as chief minister, Jagan said, “The TDP leader diluted government schools to promote corporate institutes like Narayana and Chaitanya.”

Elaborating on the educational reforms introduced by his government, he said Vidya Deevena and other schemes have been initiated to help students from poor families pursue higher education, get professional degrees and confidently face the competitive job market.