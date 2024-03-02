Suneetha Reddy is reciting words of TDP chief: Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: Veil over the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case was lifted with the remarks of N Suneetha Reddy, daughter of Viveka, making it clear about the persons behind her, said YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said Suneetha was reciting the words of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. She even alleged that they were responsible for the defeat of Viveka in the MLC election. Viveka should have won comfortably in the election, but he lost due to BTech Ravi, whom Suneetha was thanking now, he observed.

Sajjala said Suneetha’s Delhi press conference was nothing but a political conspiracy. He alleged that she colluded with the persons who were behind Viveka’s murder, took a U-turn and started blaming family members. Viveka was murdered on May 15 and till May 30 the TDP was in power. “If the case could have been solved within seven days in normal course, why her friend Naidu did not solve it,” he asked.

Suneetha was speaking without any base and it was clear that following a political conspiracy, she addressed the press meet in Delhi. He ridiculed that the accused in her father’s murder has now become a good person.

He welcomed Suneetha’s likely entry into politics and everything will be decided in the people’s court. “There are several doubts in the murder and several people suspect the involvement of family members. There is a suspicion that to escape from the case they are now making counter allegations now. The probe should cover all these facts,” he said. Sajjala wondered how the accused, who turned approver, had become their brother now.

“The leaders who quit the YSRC, are being inducted into the TDP, and now they have become good,” he said.

He ridiculed JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s claim that 24 Assembly seats are equal to 240. “Though they are not aware what is the stand of BJP, Naidu is feeling that they are in alliance with the saffron party,” he said. Terming the JSP an outsourcing agency of Naidu, he said, “People will belittle the JSP chief for his vow to suppress Jagan below the ground.”