VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise move, the YSRC on Friday appointed its Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy as the coordinator for the Nellore Parliamentary seat. In its ninth list, the ruling party also announced the appointment of Murugudu Lavanya and retired IAS officer A Md Imtiaz as coordinators for Mangalagiri and Kurnool Assembly segments respectively.

A native of Tallapudi in Nellore district and a chartered accountant by profession, Vijayasai Reddy has been associated with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family for a long time. If no further changes are made, the ensuing elections could be the first time Vijayasai Reddy would enter the ballot battle. The YSRC had nominated him to the Rajya Sabha in 2016. He secured an extension for second term in 2023.

YSRC’s Adala Prabhakar Reddy won the Nellore MP seat in 2019. However, the party appointed him as the in-charge for the Nellore Rural seat.

For the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, the party had earlier appointed Ganji Chiranjeevi as the coordinator. Chiranjeevi hails from the Padmashali community which has a strong presence in the constituency. Subsequently, sitting MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigned from the YSRC, but later returned after being pacified.

Lavanya new coordinator of Mangalagiri

However, the party activists did not accept his appointment.

Considering that TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is set to contest the Mangalagiri Assembly seat, the YSRC decided to appoint a strong candidate and chose Murugudu Lavanya, the daughter of former Mangalagiri MLA K Kamala and daughter-in-law of MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao. By choosing Lavanya, the party hopes to consolidate the Padmashali community’s votes as well as the support of the followers of Kamala and Hanumantha Rao.

On expected lines, A Md Imtiyaz was appointed as the coordinator for Kurnool Assembly seat. The IAS officer took voluntary retirement on Wednesday and joined the party on Thursday.