Villagers intensify agitation against NTTPS water pollution

VIJAYAWADA: The demand to take preventive measures at the earliest to control the increasing air pollution and water contamination in the villages of Ibrahimpatnam mandal due to fly ash, which is being released from the Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) is growing stronger.

The locals alleged that the agitation, demanding the power plant management to find a permanent solution for the safe disposal of fly ash, went unheard despite taking it to their notice for the past three months.

In a meeting convened with the officials of the power plant on Friday, the villagers demanded the officials ensure safe drinking water supply to the pollution-hit villages until the management found a permanent solution for safe disposal of fly ash and asked to conduct regular medical camps to assist the affected villagers.

It may be recalled that with the support of representatives of NTTPS Pollution Niyanthrana Porata Samithi, villagers and various organisations began agitation in February against the power plant management and their unprotected method of disposal of fly ash in nearby ponds.

Recently, villagers of Elaprolu, Kethanakonda, Kondapalli, Kottur and Guntupalli gave representations to the officials concerned requesting them to act immediately to bring a permanent solution for the pollution.

“The air quality in the surrounding villages near the plant has reached dangerous levels. This has resulted in breathing problems and kidney related ailments due to consumption of contaminated water,” said Raghava Rao, a resident of Elaprolu.

He alleged that the dumping of fly ash in the nearby pond has contaminated groundwater, posing a serious threat to the health of residents of the nearby villages.

“More than 50 per cent of villagers in Kethanakonda, Donabanda and Jupudi are most affected by the water pollution. The officials need to supply water by installing a water treatment plant and support us with medical needs immediately,” demanded Janaki Ramayya, villager of Kethanakonda.