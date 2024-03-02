YSRC government targeted opposition leaders, Chandrababu Naidu writes to Governor

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of targeting opposition TDP leaders and cadre, Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sought the intervention of Governor S Abdul Nazeer in the matter.

In a letter addressed to the Governor on Friday, Naidu said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had started targeting TDP leaders through the AP State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (APSDRI) to weaken them financially and politically. “The APSDRI has become a weapon in the hands of the ruling YSRC to harass its dissenters and detractors,” he said.

Referring to the arrest of Prathipati Pulla Rao’s son P Sharath for his alleged involvement in money laundering, GST evasion and other irregularities, Naidu said “It is not only surprising but also shocking to know that the APSDRI has taken up the case, which is already under inquiry by the DGGI.”