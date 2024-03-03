Andhra Pradesh: 13,541 apply for Congress tickets to contest elections

VIJAYAWADA : Congress Working Committee member Gidugu Rudraraju has said selection of the party candidates in the elections will be mainly based on loyalty, honesty and integrity.

Speaking to mediapersons after the APCC election committee meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Saturday, Rudraraju said AICC incharge for AP Manickam Tagore, CD Meyyappan and other committee members discussed the credentials of ticket aspirants.

A total 13,541 candidates have applied for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State. “It has been decided to allocate 50% of seats to SCs, STs and OBCs,” he said.

The Pradesh Congress Committee chief has already held meetings with some of the ticket aspirants and another round of meetings will be held on March 5 and 6, before finalising the list of candidates.

“The Congress has issued certain guidelines and accordingly, ticket aspirants will be filtered and the opinions of party seniors and leaders at the district and constituency level will also be taken into consideration before taking a final call by the screening committee headed by Madhusudan Mistry,” he elaborated.