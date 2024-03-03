Andhra Pradesh: Death of tribal woman sparks political tension in Macherla

GUNTUR : The death of a tribal woman in Macherla took a political turn, as the Opposition TDP and JSP accused local YSRC leaders for allegedly killing the woman.

According to the police, Banawat Samini Bhai (45), a native of Mallavaram village in Macherla, was reportedly hit by a tractor carrying a water tank and was killed on March 1. The woman reportedly went to fetch water from the tank when the tractor driver, Manikanta Naik, refused to permit her to use the facility purportedly arranged by YSRC leader. This led to an argument between them and the accused allegedly ran his tractor on the woman and killed her. Upon receiving a complaint, the police filed a case against Manikanta and launched an investigation.

Dismissing the allegations that the driver purposely killed the woman, the police officials informed that the accused was not an expert driver and the incident seems to have happened by accident.