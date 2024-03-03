TTD to reduce Break Darshan for 4 months

The EO added, “The TTD has launched Nitya Annaprasadam services from February 29 onwards at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on the lines of Tirumala and Tiruchanoor."

Callers appreciate TTD’s initiatives to further improve pilgrim amenities

Pointing out that Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre has set a record of 12 heart transplants and 2,485 heart operations in the last two years, he said cashless medical services have been launched at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) for fever, vomiting, cold, cough from March 1 onwards. Besides, services for super specialities like gynaecology, paediatrics, obstetrics, ophthalmology, ENT, general medicine and general surgery are also being provided to Arogyasri Card holders, he added.

On the upcoming events, he said annual Teppotsavam will be observed in Tirumala from March 20 to 24, while other important religious programmes such as Mahashivartri at Gogarbha Theertham and Thumburu Theertha Mukkoti fete will be celebrated on March 8 and 25, respectively.

The TTD will organise special programmes like Amalaka Ekadasi on March 20, Lakshmi Jayanti on March 25 and Sheetalastami on April 2 at the SV Vedic University.

During the programme, callers appreciated several pilgrim initiatives taken up by the TTD. A total of 28 callers, including one from Muscat, have given feedback to the TTD EO.

