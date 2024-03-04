40 Palnadu villages gear up for Maha Shivaratri

GUNTUR : Over 40 villages in Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet mandals of Palnadu district are adorned with a festive look as preparations for the Maha Shivaratri festival celebrations are in full swing.
The ancient and renowned Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple in district hosts a two-day fair during Maha Shivaratri festival, that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the State.
As the festival is nearing, villagers are currently busy constructing colourful rectangular cloth frames known as Prabhalu, which are a special highlight of the festival. This tradition, dating back 100 years, is believed to bring prosperity and harmony to those who carry Prabha from their village during the darshan of Lord Shiva, and it is followed strictly with utmost devotion.
Key villages surrounding Kotappakonda include Kavuru, Kammavaripalem, Aminsahebpalem, Appapuram, Maddirala, Yadavalli, Boppudi, and Purushottamapatnam. These villages commence the construction of Prabhalu a month before Maha Shivaratri and transport them to the hilltop on the festival day.
“Approximately `25 lakh to `30 lakh is spent each year in constructing a Prabha with a height of 80-100 feet, and every ritual performed during its construction is considered special,” said K Nagulu, a resident of Kavuru village.
While in some regions, all farmers donate a sum of money per acre for the construction of Prabhalu. In some other villages, people divide into groups and take up the responsibility of the building Prabhalu every year.
“While various villages follow different traditions in building the Prabhalu, unity prevails during the programme, transcending political and other differences,” added Nagulu.
On the other hand, the temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements for the grand festival, anticipating over 25 lakh devotees to visit the temple on March 8.
Palnadu District Collector Sivashankar Lotheti, Palnadu SP Ravishankar Reddy, and Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy recently conducted a review meeting with temple authorities and officials from health, police, municipal, and R&B departments.