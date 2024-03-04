40 Palnadu villages gear up for Maha Shivaratri

GUNTUR : Over 40 villages in Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet mandals of Palnadu district are adorned with a festive look as preparations for the Maha Shivaratri festival celebrations are in full swing.

The ancient and renowned Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple in district hosts a two-day fair during Maha Shivaratri festival, that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the State.

As the festival is nearing, villagers are currently busy constructing colourful rectangular cloth frames known as Prabhalu, which are a special highlight of the festival. This tradition, dating back 100 years, is believed to bring prosperity and harmony to those who carry Prabha from their village during the darshan of Lord Shiva, and it is followed strictly with utmost devotion.