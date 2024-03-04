Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy pooh-poohs TDP’s claim of more strength

VIJAYAWADA : Pooh-poohing the TDP’s claim of emerging stronger in Nellore district with the entry of former MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy into the yellow party, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said, “When two weak persons get together, they do not become stronger just like when we add or multiply two zeros.”

Speaking to mediapersons in Nellore on Sunday, Kakani said the TDP, which has been searching for candidates, has found one, and now claims that it has public mandate. “Laughable,” he said, while mocking Naidu for his comments on Saturday’s meeting in Nellore. The TDP chief’s speech reeks of his frustration, he said and advised Naidu to introspect. “Our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned Naidu to explain what he did for the people of the State as the Chief Minister for 14 years, but there has been no answer. He has nothing worthwhile to explain, hence he is silent,” he observed.

Kakani asserted that people of the State are eager to re-elect the YSRC government and have Jagan as the Chief Minister again in the larger interests of the State as they are wary of Naidu, who has cheated them time and again.

The Agriculture Minister ridiculed the TDP chief for speaking on migrations and questioned why Naidu shifted his base from Chandragiri to Kuppam long ago.

“He cannot contest from his own native constituency, like our leader and even his son has to contest from other place. Why did JSP chief Pawan Kalyan contest from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka in the last elections?” he asked.

Kakani advised Naidu to have himself investigated by CBI to prove himself innocent in the skill development case.