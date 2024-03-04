Obesity, a growing health concern in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : In a world where people are grappling with numerous health issues, obesity stands out starkly cascading the risk of heart and circulatory diseases. As the World Obesity Day dawns on March 4, the urgent need to combat this growing epidemic looms large voicing the concerns of over 100 crore people worldwide and more than 13.5 crore Indians affected with this non-communicable disease.

A recent study revealed by ICMR- National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) in November 2023 highlighted the concerning levels of obesity prevailing in the Telugu States. The report stated that 46.7% of adults were obese, with 14.8% classified as overweight in rural AP, and 47.7% were obese, including 14.8% overweight among urban adults in Telangana.

Meanwhile, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), AP faces significant challenges in terms of obesity and overweight prevalence. Nearly 36% of women and 31% of men in the State fall into the obese or overweight category. Conversely, only 14.8% of women and 16.5% of men have a below-normal Body Mass Index (BMI), indicating a concerning trend. A high-risk waist-to-hip ratio is observed in around 49% of women and 53% of men, highlighting the need for targeted interventions to address these health concerns.

Experts from the medical community stress the importance of addressing obesity comprehensively. Dr Bobba Rakesh, a prominent consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist based in Vijayawada, underlines the multifaceted nature of the disease. “Obesity is not merely a matter of diet and exercise; it encompasses genetic predispositions, environmental factors, and societal influence,” he said.

The statistics paint a sobering picture. Childhood obesity, projected to skyrocket by 100% between 2020 and 2035 globally, already affecting 1.25 crore children in India. The consequences are dire, with obesity serving as a precursor to a myriad of health complications, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and various cancers.

Dr Raju Badipati, a seasoned Laparoscopic bariatric surgeon based in Guntur, highlighted, “Bariatric surgery offers a transformative solution for patients struggling with severe obesity. Beyond weight loss, it often leads to the remission of obesity-related conditions like type 2 diabetes and hypertension, significantly improving patients’ quality of life.”

The State government has concentrated on addressing this health issue by giving it a high priority through initiatives such as the Family Doctor concept and other camps.

