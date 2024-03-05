3-day workshop on ‘Biomedical Material Properties’ in Andhra Loyola college: Experts explain utility of biomedical materials

VIJAYAWADA : Observing that health concerns across the world spike with rising population, former director of Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) Dr PK Gupta said advancements in biomedical materials has helped in addressing complex health problems and ensured an enhanced life for people.

Dr Gupta, who is an expert in laser technology and visiting professor at the Indian Institute of Science and Research in Bhopal, attended the inaugural session of the three-day workshop on ‘Biomedical Material Properties’ organised by the Department of Physics in Andhra Loyola College on Monday.

Former head of the Division of Glasses and Ceramics at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai Dr GP Kothiyal, who specialises in Bioceramics, also addressed the gathering. Dr Gupta elaborated on laser technology that is used in medical treatments.

Further, Dr Kothiyal spoke about bioglass and ceramics. He shed light on the kinds of glasses and ceramics, their applications and primarily the evolution of glasses and ceramics to bioglass ceramics.

Vice-principal Fr Prabhudas, coordinator Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, HoD Srinivasa Sastry, secretary Dr Johnson, convener Dr CK Jayasankar and 150 students from various colleges participated.