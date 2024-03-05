Action plan on anvil to tackle water crisis in Ongole

ONGOLE : To tackle the summer season, which is weeks away, and water scarcity in the district, the Rural Water Supply (RWS) wing and Ongole Municipal Corporation authorities are taking elaborate measures to provide adequate water to residents.

The Western Prakasam region is considered to be one of the most water crisis prone regions in the State. The mandals, including Yerragonda Palem (Y Palem), Pullalacheruvu, Peddaraveedu, Tripurantakam, Tarlupadu, Donakonda, Ardhaveedu and others, are on the list of highly affected areas. Due to lack of proper water sources in these areas, the residents of 82 habitations are forced to depend on water tanker supplies provided by the RWS wing.

It is to be recalled that a team of scientists visited various villages falling under Markapuram, Y Palem, Pullalacheruvu, Tarlupadu, Peddaraveedu and Tripurantakam mandals, and took stock of the groundwater table levels. They submitted a detailed report to the government stating that the levels of the groundwater have dwindled and tanker water supply is the only means to cater the drinking water needs of the residents.

Based on this data, a committee led by the District Joint Collector conducted a survey in 82 habitations of seven mandals regarding water consumption and supplies. The panel proposed deployment of water tankers to 61 habitations in March and to 68 habitations in April month.

On the other hand, the State government authorities directed the district officials to reduce the quota of drinking water supply from 40 litres per head to 15 litres per head to avoid water wastage and also reduce financial burden on the government.

Water monitoring cells

To keep a tab on water usage and issues related to it, the Vijayawada Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department chief engineer directed constitution of water monitoring cells, following which Ongole circle RWSS superintending engineer SK Mardan Ali issued proceedings in this direction and deputed 21 employees from concerned wings of the department.

In Ongole Municipal Corporation limits, drinking water is being supplied through 36 water tankers in 11 areas. There are two summer storage tanks with a capacity of 1 TMC each to meet the drinking water needs of more than 1.5 lakh people with around 39,000 water tap connections.

“The OMC is drawing water from the Kandula Obula Reddy Gundlakamma Reservoir project through pipelines. At present there is sufficient water in both the storage tanks and water can be supplied for another 40 days . We are contemplating getting additional water from Ramatheertham reservoir during the summer season to meet the consumption needs of residents,” said OMC engineer Shaik Rahmath Johnny.