Andhra man arrested for attacking aged parents over property dispute as video goes viral

CHITTOOR : Madanapalle police arrested a person for allegedly brutally assaulting his elderly parents over a property dispute.

The incident took place in Ayodhya nagar in Neerugattuvaripalle in Madanapalle town on Saturday and came to light on Sunday as the video went viral in social media platforms.

The accused was identified as Srinivasulu Reddy. According to DSP Prasad Reddy, Venkataramana Reddy and Lakshmamma, a couple residing in the locality found themselves subjected to violence at the hands of their own son. The altercation arose when the parents urged Srinivasulu Reddy, to partake in the division of property. However, the situation quickly escalated, resulting in a heated altercation.

Upon receiving a complaint from the victims, the local authorities swiftly intervened, launching an investigation into the matter. Following thorough scrutiny, Srinivasulu Reddy was detained and subsequently arrested on charges related to the assault.