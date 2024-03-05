AP CM to launch Veligonda project on March 6

ONGOLE : Elaborate arrangements are being made for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to dedicate prestigious. ‘Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Reservoir (PSVR) Project’ to the State on March 6.

In connection with it, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, along with Superintendent of Police P Parameswara Reddy, and Y Palem assembly segment YSRC coordinator T Chandra Sekhar, visited the project near Kottur village in Dornala mandal and inspected the arrangements on Monday.

SP Parameswara Reddy reviewed the security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit and inquired the Roads and Building (R&B) department officials regarding the barricading arrangements at the entrance and exit routes and as well as at the helipad area.

Additional SP Nageswara Rao, Markapur Sub-Collector Rahul Meena, ZP CEO Jali Reddy, DMHO Dr Rajyalakshmi and others attended.