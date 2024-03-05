AP’s 1st AI lab set up at Cheepurupalli ZP school

VISAKHAPATNAM : The first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence Skills Lab, set up at the Zilla Parishad High School at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district, was inaugurated by Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar.

The State’s first AI Skills Lab has been established by the Andhra Pradesh Education Department and Intel India. As many as 500 students from grades VII to X of the ZP High School in Cheepurupalli are being trained under the Intel AI for Youth programme. Teachers also underwent training under the ‘AI for All’ programme. The lab will help prepare students and teachers for an AI-ready generation.

It has been designed with an aim to demystify Artificial Intelligence for youth and equip them with a relevant mindset, skill sets and tool sets required for AI-readiness.

The lab has been envisaged as a dedicated space for hands-on learning and is equipped with technologies which are open source and flexible in nature. Officials said the lab will help empower and enable youth to create meaningful social impact projects based on the Intel AI for Youth programme.

The AI Skills Lab has three corners: Learning Corner, Development Corner and Inferencing Corner. While the Learning Corner is meant to help students understand AI concepts, the Development Corner is to train them in using AI models so they can develop AI-enabled social impact solutions.

More emphasis on emerging tech

The Inferencing Corner will verify ef ficiency of their projects. To enhance the multidisciplinary approach in teaching and learning, and to sensitize the new generation of learners on emerging technologies, AI has been introduced as a skill subject by the CBSE.

Shweta Khurana, director for Asia Pacific and Japan, government partnerships & initiatives, global government affairs at Intel, and project director of AP Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao were present.