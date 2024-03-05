Call to focus on community-based rehabilitation of trafficking survivors: APSCPCR chairman

VIJAYAWADA : Community-based rehabilitation (CBR) is of utmost need for focusing on rescued survivors of trafficking to ensure enhanced opportunities for their socio-economic empowerment, stated AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) chairman Kesali Apparao.

Chairing a one-day state-level workshop, organised in collaboration with HELP and VIMUKTHI at Hotel Sun Square in Vijayawada on Monday, he underscored the significance of CBR in enabling survivors to regain independence and dignity, even after reintegrating with their families.

The workshop, themed on ‘Issues and challenges involved in rehabilitation services to rescued survivors of Human Trafficking,’ brought together key stakeholders to address critical concerns surrounding the rehabilitation process.

Apparao emphasised the importance of effective services during their stay in shelter homes, urging necessary recommendations to be brought to the government’s attention.

Department of Women Development and Child Welfare joint director Sailaja highlighted the government’s commitment to providing essential amenities, trauma counselling, and skill training to survivors. Stressing the need for coordination between government departments and NGOs, she emphasised the importance of effective rehabilitation efforts.

CID (Women Protection Cell) SP KGV Saritha discussed the efforts of the police department in facilitating criminal justice services for survivors. She highlighted the importance of collaboration between government and non-governmental organisations to improve conviction rates and combat trafficking crimes.

Saritha underlined the presence of Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) across all 26 districts of the State, equipped with the necessary training to curb trafficking.

“However, challenges remain evident in the rehabilitation process. Survivors often return to their families without support, facing economic hardships and social stigma. The lack of convictions against traffickers exacerbates the issue, as survivors living in vulnerable conditions refrain from deposing their witnesses before a court of law,” she outlined.

VIMUKTHI president Apurva lamented the various challenges faced by rescued survivors, including financial constraints, mental health issues, and social stigma. She urged the government to formulate a state-specific CBR policy to address these challenges and enhance survivors’ self-confidence through skill training and alternative livelihood opportunities.

Bachpan Bachao Andolan State coordinator Tirupathi Rao, staff from various government and non-government shelter homes across the State, and others also attended.