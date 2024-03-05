'My swearing-in will be in Vizag, will stay here after elections,' says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that his swearing-in ceremony will be in the city of Vizag, once he gets elected in the coming elections. "I will stay in Vizag after elections and my swearing-in will also be in this city," he asserted.

Speaking at the unveiling of 'Vision Vizag' at the AP Development Dialogue with industrialists and entrepreneurs here, the chief minister said he will come to Vizag to take oath after re-election and will function from the city, Jagan said he was committed to the development of the city as a global one and a workable roadmap will be chalked out.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government had come up with the three capital proposal with executive capital at Visakhapatnam. The shifting of executive capital, however, is on hold owing to legal tussles.

All the major Opposition parties in the State and farmers of Amaravati region, the region proposed by the previous TDP government as the capital of the truncated state, have been opposing the three-capital proposal.