No value for PK’s poll predictions: YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: A battery of YSRC leaders continuedtheir tirade against political strategist Prashant Kishor for predicting that chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to lose big in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said Prashant Kishor lost his senses after his party suffered a drubbingin Bihar.“All his predictions, including the recent Telangana Assembly elections have gone wrong,’’ he reminded. Vijayawada MP KesineniSrinivas (Nani) said Prashant Kishor predicted that the Congress would win in Rajasthan, but the result proved him wrong.

Similarly, the politicalstrategist’s prediction wentwrong in the Telangana Assembly elections also, he pointedout. Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said, “Does Prashant Kishor has a team in Andhra Pradesh (for surveys)? When did he conduct the survey? There is no connection between I-PA C and PK now. No one caresfor PK now.”