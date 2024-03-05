Ongole Municipal Corporation forms special teams to collect Rs 35 crore tax dues

ONGOLE : Following the government’s decision to waive off interests on property and vacant land taxes with a deadline of March 31, the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) authorities are expecting to collect all pending tax arrears, further fostering in the development of the district.

According to the OMC, of the total Rs 55.7 crore tax payments, the civic authorities have collected Rs 21 crore. If the residents would utilise the opportunity, the OMC officials will collect around Rs 35 crore pending tax payments by the end of March excluding the waived off interest.

OMC Commissioner M Jaswanth Rao informed that special teams will be formed to collect the long-pending tax dues.

Stating that there are around 62,150 properties and vacant lands, of which 7,200 were commercial establishments, he said, “The OMC authorities will focus on the long pending tax dues of the commercial establishments along with the individual householders. If we are able to collect 70-80% of the pending tax dues, the OMC would be able to get the maximum share of this year’s target,” he added.

VMC to waive interest on property tax dues

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar declared the waiver of interest on property tax levied for the current fiscal. The waiver applies to those who pay the entire balance of the tax. To facilitate tax payment, residents can utilise cash counters located within the limits of all three circles of the city