Union Bank holds walkathon in Vijayawada to highlight women power

VIJAYAWADA : A walkathon was held by Union Bank of India in Vijayawada as part of International Women’s Day celebrations on Monday. The objective of the walkathon was to popularise the theme of this year’s celebrations—Inspire Inclusion.

Union Bank of India is taking up various initiatives for encouraging women employees to take up greater responsibilities in career.

The bank is also playing key role in encouraging women to take up various business ventures by providing loans under different schemes like Mudra, Standup India and CGTMSE. The bank has floated a flagship scheme under ‘Union Nari Shakti’ wherein women entrepreneurs are offered collateral free loans up to Rs 2 crore.

The walkathon was jointly organised by the Banks’ zonal and regional office and around 200 staff members and customers participated.

The walkathon, which began at A Convention, went through MG Road.

Vijayawada Deputy Zonal heads A Sharada Murthy and Murali Parthasarathy, and regional head M Sridhar also participated.