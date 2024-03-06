AAI urged to set up customs cargo centre at Vijayawada International Airport

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) urged the Chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI) to set up a customs notified cargo centre at Vijayawada International Airport to support exporters from Vijayawada and the surrounding regions.

In its representation, AP Chambers stated that Andhra Pradesh is one of the largest exporters of aqua, agriculture and allied products in India. “These products have huge potential to be exported from AP to major destinations around the world. The international flights to Sharjah, that are currently operating from Vijayawada Airport, can carry a minimum 3 tonnes of goods and can scale up the volume if the flight load is less. Besides passenger aircrafts, cargo flights are also visiting the airport to carry domestic goods. Unfortunately, the airport is not a customs’ notified centre for cargo and lacks the necessary support structure,” it noted.