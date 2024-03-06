Data mismatch in survivors’ rehab in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA : Discrepancies in rehabilitation figures of trafficking survivors recorded in Andhra Pradesh and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) highlights a concerning gap in data reported at the national level. Vimukthi, an NGO and survivor-led forum, conducted a study on ‘Status of Rehabilitation Services in Shelter Homes for the Survivors of Human Trafficking in Andhra Pradesh,’ committed to improving survivors’ lives, highlighting critical support issues. It used RTI to gather data from the Andhra Pradesh Women and Child Development Department.

According to the study, RTI records indicate as many as 2,737 victims were rehabilitated between 2019 and 2022, while NCRB data shows a significantly lower figure of 1,672 victims rescued in Andhra Pradesh during the same period.

Apart from this revelation, the study also identified that the State currently hosts a total of 33 shelter homes, including 21 Swadhaar homes, five under Ujjawala scheme, and seven Balasadan homes specifically catering to children below 18. These homes, however, face significant challenges in providing adequate support and services to the survivors.

It is to be recalled that immediate victim compensation of Rs 20,000 to the victims has been mandated by the State government through an executive order. Based on the RTI responses it was observed that a total of 111 applications were filed to avail this aid, however, immediate compensation was provided to a total of 132 survivors. This points out that despite there being a large number of survivors being sheltered in the homes, only 4% of survivors were assisted by homes in filing interim compensation.

Regarding rehabilitation services, 692 survivors sought assistance, with 592 receiving social entitlements and support services successfully and 58 applications are still awaiting government approval. This underscore the urgent need for systemic reforms to ensure that survivors of human trafficking receive the support and resources they desperately need to rebuild their lives RTI responses also reveal a significant lack of legal aid for survivors. Out of 2,737 seeking support, only 119 had applications filed with DLSAs. However, just 37 received aid, indicating a mere 4.4% sought assistance, with only 30% of applicants receiving aid.