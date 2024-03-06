How could Naidu admit Jayaram into TDP: Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA : YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday sought to know how could TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu welcome Gummanur Jayaram, who quit the YSRC, into the party, when he himself had made several allegations against the former minister. On the day when Jayaram joined the TDP at the party’s Jaiho BC pubic meeting, Sajjala slammed Naidu for admitting the former minister into the party, and also portraying himself as messiah of Backward Classes.

Sajjala also questioned as to why Naidu had to forge an electoral alliance if he is confident of his own strength. He ridiculed the former Chief Minister for coming up with the BC Declaration when he failed to empower the Backward Classes when in power. “Naidu has come up with a BC Declaration as if he has started the TDP recently. The party which was in power thrice for 14 years, is talking about BCs now, ” he observed.

In fact, Naidu had deceived the BCs when he was in power and tried to confine them as traditional artisans by giving them tools under the Adarana scheme. Naidu had resorted to commit scams in that scheme also, he alleged. Sajjala accused Naidu of focusing only on plundering wealth while it was former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who thought of empowering BCs, and brought revolutionary reforms in education, health and agriculture sectors.

Through the fee reimbursement, students of poorer sections had been provided education and healthcare facility through Aarogyasri. Naidu, on the other hand, failed to deliver proper governance during 2014-19 and plundered money in the name of Polavaram project and capital Amaravati.

“Naidu’s government was also involved in corruption in the name of construction of toilets, which never existed,’’ he slammed. Sajjala said Naidu had brought Janmabhoomi Committees into existence, which had worked as mafia gangs. “Can Naidu say that he will revive Janmabhoomi Committees, if he comes to power?” Sajjala asked.