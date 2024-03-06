NTR district gets 3 more EVMs for staff training

VIJAYAWADA : Three additional Electronic Voter Machines (EVMs) were installed during a programme held at Gollapudi warehouse on Tuesday, to facilitate effective training and awareness programmes.

In line with the guidelines of the Elections Commission of India (ECI), the handover of three EVMs, in addition to the existing three units, took place in the presence of representatives of political parties to train election officers and staff. These initiatives aim to enhance public vigilance and boost voter turnout across the district.

Under the guidance of NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao, comprehensive training programmes are underway to equip election officers with the skills and knowledge needed to successfully conduct the elections. Public awareness campaigns to promote a culture of active participation in the democratic process are also conducted as part of the programme.

Reiterating his commitment to conduct the elections transparently, Rao highlighted the importance of voter awareness and adherence to election rules.

DRO Srinivasa Rao and representatives from various political parties attended the installation ceremony, underscoring the collaborative effort towards ensuring free and fair elections in NTR district.

Election review meet

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Electoral Registration Officer Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar convened a review meeting on Tuesday, with representatives of political parties at the corporation headquarters. The meeting aimed to discuss and address concerns raised by political parties, with a focus on electoral preparations.

Among the key discussions, a list of minor amendments regarding the names of 26 polling centres were presented for review. Representatives from various political parties, including Navaneetham Sambasiva Rao (TDP), Sundar Pal (YSRC), Veerabhadra Rao (CPI), and Ansar (Congress), participated in the meeting.