Naidu promises Rs 10k cr for BC self-employment

BC communities with low population, which cannot contest the elections, will be given the opportunity to become co-opted members, he added. Stating that the TDP - JSP government will set up BC Corporations on the basis of population, the former chief minister assured that the funds will be allocated proportionally.

Further, he announced that Rs 10,000 crore will be spent in five years for self-employment of BCs. Charging the YSRC government with cancelling 30 schemes, including Adharana for BCs, Naidu said the scheme will be restored and work tools worth Rs 5,000 crore will be given to the BCs. Promising to conduct caste census legally, he said permanent caste certificates will also be provided. Chandranna Bima will be restored with Rs 10 lakh and Pelli Kanuka amount will be hiked to Rs 1 lakh.

Restoration of fee reimbursement for PG students, study circles and Vidyonnathi scheme were among some of the other assurances given to the BCs. The TDP supremo also pledged that construction of BC buildings and community halls will be completed within a year after the alliance comes to power. Besides upgrading residential schools as junior colleges, the Videsi Vidya scheme will be implemented without any riders, Naidu added. Stating that the BC Declaration was prepared after holding thorough consultations with stakeholders for the past three years, Naidu called on the TDP rank and file to visit every house and explain people about the promises.

Speaking on the occasion, JSP president Pawan Kalyan accused Jagan of betraying the BCs by not allocating Rs 15,000 crore per year as promised before the 2019 elections. Claiming that the funds were not allocated for the BC Corporation by the YSRC government, he said the JSP is committed for the development of 153 BC castes and underscored the need for unity among all the BCs. “Since coming to power, 30 lakh construction workers have lost their livelihood because of the sand policy of the government. The YSRC government ignored requests from BC organisations to recognise all 153 castes. Despite promising to set up 139 corporations, only 56 were introduced with zero budget,” the actor-politician pointed out.

Stressing that atrocities against BCs necessitated the BC Protection Act on the lines of SC & ST Atrocity Act, he alleged that the YSRC government has filed cases against 26,000 BC individuals in the past five years. Asserting that the TDP is committed to the welfare of the BCs since its inception, party general secretary Nara Lokesh noted that while NTR created several opportunities for BCs to occupy various positions in the government, Naidu has successfully continued to encourage the community. Recalling his interactions with people from the BC communities during his Yuva Galam Padaytara, Lokesh said a report of their issues has been submitted to senior TDP leaders.