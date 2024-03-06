Tragic road accident claims lives of newly-wed couple and three family members in AP's Nandyala district

NALLAGATLA: Five members of a family, including a newly-wed couple, died in a road accident in Nandyala district on Wednesday morning when the car they were travelling in hit a parked truck, a police official said.

Nandyala district Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveera Reddy said the family was returning from a visit to a temple in Tirupati and the accident occurred at Nallagatla village at 5.15 am on Wednesday.

"A truck driver pulled over his vehicle to answer nature's call and as he had just got off, a hatchback rammed it from behind, leading to the instantaneous death of the five people," Reddy told PTI.

The couple got married on February 29 and the family belonged to the Alwal area in Secunderabad.

Following the accident, police made a call from the mobile phone of one of the victims to inform their relatives, and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

The SP said police are in the process of booking a case while other procedures were going on.