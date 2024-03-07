26.98 lakh women to get Rs 5,060 cr under YSR Cheyutha

VIJAYAWADA : The disbursement of financial assistance under the YSR Cheyutha scheme to make poor women self-reliant, will be organised in a festive atmosphere for 14 days across the State, starting Thursday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the disbursal of financial aid under the scheme by crediting Rs 5,060.49 crore into the bank accounts of 26,98,931 women beneficiaries across the State at a programme at Pisinikada village in Anakapalli district.

The State government is providing a total financial assistance of Rs 75,000 to each woman beneficiary under the scheme. Each beneficiary belonging to SC, ST, BC and minorities in the age group of 45 to 60 years is provided Rs 18,750 per annum under the scheme. The total financial assistance provided to the women beneficiaries under the scheme so far is Rs 19,189.60 crore.

The scheme provides complete freedom to women beneficiaries to use the amount deposited in their unencumbered bank accounts for any productive purpose of their choice.

It is a flexible scheme that allows women to use the disbursed amount for any micro and small enterprise, livelihood activity or other needs. The government handholds the women beneficiaries, who want to set up any small business unit, by providing all the necessary support.

MoUs have been signed with ITC, HUL, P&G, Reliance and other FMCG majors and banks to ensure that quality goods are supplied at much below the market price to them. The government is also providing aid for purchase of milch cattle.

As many as 3,80,466 women have purchased milch cattle with the financial aid provided under Cheyutha. By partnering with Amul, women beneficiaries are earning an extra amount of `10 to `22 per litre of milk, officials added.