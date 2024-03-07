Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 1,294.58-cr input subsidy to farmers

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released Rs 1,294.58 crore as input subsidy to 11,61,000 farmers, who suffered crop loss due to drought and Michaung cyclone in 2023.

Releasing the amount virtually into the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers with the click of a button from his Camp Office at Tadepalli, he said Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country, which has been paying input subsidy to the farmers, who suffered crop loss, in the same farming season itself. Out of the total Rs 1,294.58 crore, Rs 847 crore is paid as input subsidy to 6,96,000 farmers hit by drought in 103 mandals of seven districts, while the rest is provided to 4,61,000 ryots, who suffered crop loss due to Michaung Cyclone.

The State government has disbursed Rs 3,262 crore as input subsidy to 34.41 lakh farmers, who suffered crop loss due to natural calamities in the last 57 months. For the first time in the country, the government has been handholding farmers at every step through Rythu Bharosa Kendras and village secretariats. The compensation for crop loss is assessed through e-cropping and the lists of beneficiaries are displayed in village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras to ensure transparency in provision of aid to ryots, he explained.

Highlighting the development initiatives of his government, Jagan said, 3,25,000 tonnes of discoloured paddy was purchased from Michaung Cyclone affected farmers at support price. The financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa is benefiting 87% of farmers, who own less than 1 hectare of land as it helps them meet 80% of cultivation costs.

While the previous TDP regime paid only Rs 3,411 crore to 30,85,000 farmers as crop insurance during its five year term, Rs 7,802 crore has been paid to 54,55,000 farmers as insurance in the last 57 months, he added.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy and Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy were present.