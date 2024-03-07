Mudragada likely to join YSRC

KAKINADA : The ruling YSRC seems to be planning to invite Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham into the party-fold. Recently, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and his brother Ganesh met Mudragada.

After Mudragada’s letter to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan that he was not interested in joining the JSP, the political scenario in the erstwhile undivided East Godavari district has changed.

According to sources, Mudragada is likely to join the YSRC. Meanwhile, sitting Kakinada MP and Pithapuram constituency YSRC incharge Vanga Geetha seems to have gone silent over new political developments. The YSRC is said to have changed its political strategy after reports that Pawan Kalyan is likely to contest from Pithapuram Assembly constituency in the ensuing elections. It is planning to field a strong candidate to take on Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram. However, the YSRC has finalised incharges for all most all Assembly constituencies except for Kakinada Rural and Kakinada City.