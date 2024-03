VIJAYAWADA : The imbroglio over the tripartite alliance between the TDP, JSP and BJP in the State is likely to be resolved in a day or two. According to sources, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for New Delhi on Thursday to hold talks with the BJP leadership and finalise the alliance.

Earlier in the day, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan called on Naidu at the latter’s residence in Tadepalli. They reportedly held discussions on the sharing of seats with the BJP in case an alliance is struck.

Sources said Naidu reportedly received a call from the BJP high command, asking him to be available for talks. Following this, he rushed to Hyderabad in the evening. However, there is no clarity whether Pawan will also visit Delhi.

Interestingly, BJP State unit chief D Purandeswari left for the national capital on Wednesday to meet the party high command. She is likely to hold discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda regarding the finalisation of candidates and the number of seats the party will contest.

A BJP leader told TNIE that the national leadership has decided to form an alliance ahead of the elections. He added that the State unit has to accept the decision. “In a national party, the high command always looks at the larger interest,” he explained.

Further, it has been learnt that the saffron party had taken up an exercise to collect applications from candidates aspiring to contest the elections. It has reportedly zeroed in on three leaders for each of the 175 Assembly and 25 Parliament segments. “The State BJP unit will then submit the list to the national leadership, who will finalise the candidates,” the BJP leader said.

Asked for the need to carry out such an exercise before forging an alliance, he said it will help the party understand where it is strong.

Additionally, sources said the BJP is likely to seek 11 Lok Sahba and 15 Assembly seats. “The party will settle for no less than six Lok Sabha seats. It is confident that it can win at least two to three seats in the State,” they added.