Naidu, Pawan Kalyan hold talks on release of second list

VIJAYAWADA : Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan called on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Wednesday, and discussed the release of the second list of candidates.

Though what exactly transpired between them during the 90-minute meeting was not known, it is learnt that both the leaders held discussions on the political developments in Delhi with regard to the electoral alliance with the BJP.

The TDP and JSP announced candidates for 99 Assembly constituencies in the first list. Even as the JSP was allotted 24 seats, candidates were announced for only five segments.

As the disgruntled leaders and cadres expressed their resentment openly after the release of the first list, both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan held talks in the direction of ensuring better coordination between the rank and file of the two parties after the second list is out, TDP sources said.

Meanwhile, with the TDP is getting ready to release the second list, aspirants from several constituencies called on Naidu to get a clarity on their ticket. They included former ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, K Kala Venkata Rao and former MLA Gouthu Syam Sunder Sivaji.

Naidu is likely to go to New Delhi on Thursday to meet the Central BJP leaders. According to sources, Naidu will call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda to discuss the TDP joining the bandwagon of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and also the BJP aligning with the TDP-JSP combine in Andhra Pradesh for the forthcoming elections.