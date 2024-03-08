AP chambers’ wish list to key parties

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has submitted representations to major parties such as YSRC, TDP, JSP and the BJP, seeking them to include their demands in their manifestos. The suggestions were submitted with aim to achieve overall development of industries and business enterprises in the State.
They sought release of all pending incentives and reimbursements for all categories of industries. The AP Chambers also advised the parties to formulate separate industrial policies for major sectors of the State to ensure focused development.
MAJOR DEMANDS
Slash electricity & fuel rates at par with neighbouring States’ & fix power prices for a minimum of 5 years
Allot land to industries by APIIC on sale basis at reasonable and affordable price
NOCs should be issued for a minimum of 5 years for all categories of licenses as part of Ease of Doing Business
Archaic fire, pollution and other policies should be revamped after examining new technologies and competitive global economy
District Industries Centres (DICs) should be restructured to make them effective as business support centres
The government should scrupulously follow mandatory procurement from MSMEs
Slash logistic costs to international standards through fast-track development of infrastructure projects like international airports, logistic parks, industrial corridors and ports
Industry status to Tourism and Hospitality sectors
Set up an exclusive department to support and promote exports from MSMEs
Have a single-window clearance system for all approvals of building plans
Amend property tax for plots in industrial parks, which is being levied based on current market value of land
Create massive support structure for Food Processing sector in the State
Incentive policy for promoting value-addition in textile industry
Develop Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati as major Information Technology and Electronic hubs
Reduce bureaucratic harassment by eliminating inspection raj
Exclusive women entrepreneurs’ parks in all potential districts for empowering women
24x7 road connectivity for all industrial parks and ports in the State