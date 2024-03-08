AP chambers’ wish list to key parties

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has submitted representations to major parties such as YSRC, TDP, JSP and the BJP, seeking them to include their demands in their manifestos. The suggestions were submitted with aim to achieve overall development of industries and business enterprises in the State.

They sought release of all pending incentives and reimbursements for all categories of industries. The AP Chambers also advised the parties to formulate separate industrial policies for major sectors of the State to ensure focused development.

MAJOR DEMANDS