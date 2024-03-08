Better yield kindles hope in Prakasm tobacco ryots

ONGOLE : Tobacco growers of the combined Prakasam district under the limits of Tobacco Board’s Southern Black Soils (SBS) and Southern Light Soils (SLS) regions are hoping to get better prices for their produce in the current season auctions being conducted by the Tobacco Board.

Though the severe cyclonic storm, Michaung, had destroyed tobacco crops in thousands of acres across the district, the farmers re-cultivated the crop with great expectations of bagging a suitable price from the buyers.

To their satisfaction, so far buyers offered better prices for the tobacco bales brought to the two auction platforms in the last few days.

Deciding to start Seasonal Tobacco Auctions in three spells, the Tobacco Board began the first spell of auctions on February 29 in two ( Ongole-1 and Kondapi platforms) of the total 11 platforms of SBS and SLS region limits.

The auctions at the remaining six platforms, which the board planned to hold the auctions in two spells, one on March 6 and other on March 14, were begun on Thursday. So far tobacco growers offered an average price of `230-`231 per kg range in all the auction platforms.