Durga temple decks up for Shivaratri

VIJAYAWADA : The temple authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) said elaborate arrangements were made for the week-long Maha Sivarathri festivities at the temple atop Indrakeeladri from Friday.

The day begins with special rituals in the early morning, followed by Abhishekam to the presiding deity in which the devotees can participate. According to the temple priests, Lingodhbhava Kaala Abhishekam and Shiva Parvathi Kalyanam will be performed on Friday night.

Expecting that around 1.5 lakh devotees would take a holy dip at Krishna river as part of Shivaratri celebrations, the temple authorities made special arrangements at Durga ghat, Punnami ghat and other bathing ghats.

In order to avoid any untoward incidents, police, corporation and revenue department officials took measures at all the bathing ghats to regulate the rush of devotees for the festival.

Meanwhile, the famous Old Shivalayam at One town wore a festive look and priests will carry out Mahnyasa Abhishekam, Rudra Abhishekam and other rituals as part of Brahmotsavams in the temple on Shivaratri day.

Thousands to throng Prabhala Mahotsavam

The city is gearing up for the Maha Shivaratri celebrations starting from Friday. Shaivite temples across the city wore a festive look with colourful lights. Sri Rama Lingeswara Swamy temple located in Yanamalakuduru is geared up for Prabhala Mahotsavam where thousands of devotees are expected to participate