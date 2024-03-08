Inspired by Jane Goodall, Supraja Dharini is at the forefront of marine conservation on the east coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: Standing as tall as a tree with deep-rooted strength, Dr. Supraja Dharini is at the forefront of marine conservation efforts in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. On International Women's Day, we highlight Dr. Dharini's remarkable contributions.
Under her leadership, the TREE Foundation launched by her in 2002 to protect Olive Ridley turtles has overseen the release of over 33,42,870 hatchlings into the sea.
"Inspired by Dr. Jane Goodall's powerful message, 'Every individual can make a difference,' my dedication to marine conservation has flourished. Since 2002, this commitment has sparked transformative change across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Notably, our efforts with the TREE Foundation have led to significant milestones, including being among the first NGOs to successfully satellite tag two Olive Ridleys and one Green Turtle," she stated.
Training has played a crucial role in Dr. Dharini's efforts, with more than 4,000 officers from relevant departments taking part in state-level workshops. Since 2006, Dr. Dharini has organised numerous awareness and interactive programmes involving trawl-mechanised boat owners and workers' associations.
Dr. Dharini transitioned to environmental activism after encountering a dead sea turtle on the beach. Advocating for grassroots movements, she has helped conserve marine species along the Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha coasts through the Sea Turtle Protection Force (STPF).
Notably, the installation of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) on 3,260 trawler boats has been a significant step in reducing turtle mortality.
In addition to marine conservation, Dr. Dharini actively cares for domestic animals. TREE Foundation has assisted over 200 dogs and cats with shelter, food, neutering, and vaccinations, treating 3,963 animals during the 2022-23 period.
Through educational programmes, she reached 2,57,825 students in 500 schools via the TREE Foundation Ocean Guardian School programme. Dr. Dharini has educated 85% of the fishing community, reaching 3,91,710 members through awareness programmes and workshops with 3,750 officers from various departments. Her initiatives have trained 17,000 artisanal fishermen on 'Safety at Sea' and engaged thousands through programmes like 'Mission Sea Turtle' Float, covering schools, villages, and rbors. She conducted capacity-building events for over 4,000 government officials.
Dr. Dharini initiated a fully-equipped free mobile veterinary clinic for rural animals, demonstrating her commitment to animal welfare in South India for over three decades. During crises like the 2004 tsunami and the 2016 Vardha Cyclone, she provided shelter, meals, and rehabilitation support to affected fishing communities. Her leadership mobilised resources and volunteers to deliver relief measures and support flood-affected families.
Dr. Dharini has been recognised with several prestigious awards for her outstanding contributions to conservation efforts. These include the Disney Worldwide Conservation Award, the Marine Turtle Conservation Fund Award, the Sea World and Bush Garden Conservation Award, and the People's Trust for Endangered Species Award.
Her remarkable work in extending community-based sea turtle conservation and marine mammal studies earned her the Whitley Associate Award. Additionally, she was named one of the "50 People Changing the World" in 2019 and presented at the International COP 13 Convention of Migratory Species in Gujarat, India.