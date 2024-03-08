Inspired by Jane Goodall, Supraja Dharini is at the forefront of marine conservation on the east coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: Standing as tall as a tree with deep-rooted strength, Dr. Supraja Dharini is at the forefront of marine conservation efforts in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. On International Women's Day, we highlight Dr. Dharini's remarkable contributions.

Under her leadership, the TREE Foundation launched by her in 2002 to protect Olive Ridley turtles has overseen the release of over 33,42,870 hatchlings into the sea.

"Inspired by Dr. Jane Goodall's powerful message, 'Every individual can make a difference,' my dedication to marine conservation has flourished. Since 2002, this commitment has sparked transformative change across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Notably, our efforts with the TREE Foundation have led to significant milestones, including being among the first NGOs to successfully satellite tag two Olive Ridleys and one Green Turtle," she stated.

Training has played a crucial role in Dr. Dharini's efforts, with more than 4,000 officers from relevant departments taking part in state-level workshops. Since 2006, Dr. Dharini has organised numerous awareness and interactive programmes involving trawl-mechanised boat owners and workers' associations.

Dr. Dharini transitioned to environmental activism after encountering a dead sea turtle on the beach. Advocating for grassroots movements, she has helped conserve marine species along the Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha coasts through the Sea Turtle Protection Force (STPF).