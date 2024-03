VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to hold talks with BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda, to strike a three-party electoral alliance with the saffron party.

While Naidu reached the national capital in the evening, Pawan Kalyan landed in the night.

According to reports, Naidu and Pawan went to Shah’s residence in the night. It may be pertinent to note here that the TDP chief had called on the Union minister a month ago and held discussions on the yellow party joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the ensuing elections.

However, as there was no progress on the talks, the TDP and JSP announced the first list of candidates. They have also prepared to announce the second list of candidates.

While the TDP has allocated 24 Assembly and three Lok Sabha seats to the Jana Sena, it has announced candidates for 94 constituencies.

Kapu leader Mudragada likely to join YSRC

Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham has reportedly agreed to join the YSRC. It has been learnt that Mudragada’s son Giri Babu was offered a nominated post, following which he agreed to join the YSRC