PM Modi inaugurates development works at Simhachalam, Borra Caves in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a big boost to the tourism sector in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated development works of Simhachalam temple under PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme and for providing additional facilities for tourists at Borra Caves as part of Araku-Lambasingi circuit works taken up under Swadesh Darshan 2.0. The PM virtually laid the foundation from Srinagar.

Tourism authorities of the Central and State governments made elaborate arrangements for the launch of the twin projects. Development works to the tune of Rs 54.04 crore will be taken up at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Simhachalam.

Additionally, works proposed for developing Borra Caves will be taken up with a cost of Rs 29.88 crore to elevate the aesthetic appeal and enhance the overall cave experience for visitors.

Former Minister and MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao thanked the Central government for sanctioning the funds for the development of Simhachalam temple, which is visited by a large number of devotees from not only North Andhra, but also from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.