RGV’s Vyuham series released on AP FiberNet

VIJAYAWADA: Film director Ram Gopal Varma’s movies Vyuham 1 and 2, and the first of the two-part sequel Sapatham-Arambam were released on AP FiberNet on Thursday. The second part, Sapatham-Antham, will be streamed on the platform on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, along with Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited Corporation chairman P Gowtham Reddy, RGV said the four films have been made based on the current political scenario in Andhra Pradesh and hence they are being released on FiberNet broadband and APFSL mobile applications to reach the people of the State at large.

APSFL had launched ‘first day, first show’ service for its subscribers on September 2 last year at Visakhapatnam, allowing them to watch latest movies on the release day at their homes.

Goutham Reddy said APFSL has been a chosen platform for small budget movie producers as they face problems with distributors owing to heavy competition. He explained that APFSL will try to release big budget movies through FiberNet broadband and thanked RGV and producer Dasari Kiran for choosing APFSL for their movies.

“RGV’s Vyuham 1 and 2, and Sapatham in web series module will be released on two consecutive days. The audience will have to pay `120 for subscription of each movie,” the APFSL chief said. “The subscribers need to get a special recharge done to watch the latest movies through the ‘movie on demand’ service. The subscription is valid for one day and subscribers can watch the movie at their convenience,” he explained.