TDP-JSP combine manifesto to be released at Chilakaluripet on Mar 17

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance will organise another public meeting at Chilakaluripet in combined Guntur district on March 17, TDP State president K Atchannaidu and JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar announced on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the TDP headquarters, the duo said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief president Pawan Kalyan will release the combined manifesto and announce the future course of action of both the parties. More than 10 lakh people are expected to attend the meeting.

They called on the activists of both the parties and all sections of people, including women, to attend the programme in large numbers and make the meeting a resounding success. Atchannaidu and Manohar made it clear that YSRC was miserably failing in creating differences between the two parties. They also announced that a call centre with legal experts has been set up at the TDP headquarters to help activists of both parties, who are being harassed by YSRC leaders with false cases. They can reach out to the call centre by dialling 7306299999.

Noting that political parties generally forge an alliance with a view to come to power, the duo stated that the TDP and the JSP had joined hands to “end the autocratic and dictatorial rule of the YSRC, and ensure welfare of the people.” Further, they asserted that both the parties were moving ahead in a systematic manner, sending shock waves in the ruling YSRC.

Stating that Naidu and Pawan will make important announcements at the Chilakaluripet meeting on the Super Six schemes and other issues, Atchannaidu and Manohar declared that the parties did not have an objection with forming a tripartite alliance with the BJP. Pointing out that searches were conducted at the houses of JSP leaders and cadre to threaten the party leaders, they said legal course of action will be taken on the matter.

Accusing the management of APSRTC of being biased towards the ruling party, Atchannaidu cautioned the MD of the transport corporation, stating that the former would pay a price if their request for buses for the TDP-JSP meeting at Chilakaluripet is rejected.

Lokesh launches second phase of Sankharavam

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday launched the second phase of Sankharavam programme at Hindupur and addressed public meetings at Madakasira and Penukonda in combined Anantapur district. Mocking the ‘Vision Visakha’ document, he said, “The only vision that Jagan appears to have is that of resorting to illegal sand mining and ganja smuggling.” Further, he accused the Chief Minister of deceiving the people under the pretext of developing three capitals