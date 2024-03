VISAKHAPATNAM : Claiming that the previous TDP government had made 143 promises to the people of Backward Classes (BCs) and fulfilled zero, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of throwing the party’s manifesto soon after coming to power in 2014.

Jagan was speaking during a programme held at Pisinikada village in Anakapalle district on Thursday to release Rs 5,060.49 crore for the fourth consecutive year under YSR Cheyutha to 26,98,931 poor women aged between 45 to 60 years and belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities. The amount will be credited into their bank accounts over a period of 14 days. Pointing out that the loan recovery rate of self-help groups now stands at 99.83%, he accused Naidu of not doing anything for the empowerment of women.

Over 33L received Rs 19,189 cr under Cheyutha in four years

Highlighting the initiatives taken by his government to empower women, the Chief Minister said, “My government’s efforts in the last 58 months have resulted in 1,68,018 women managing grocery stores, 3,80,466 operating textile stores, 3,80,466 engaged in dairy farming, 1,34,514 involved in sheep and goat rearing, and 1,38,621 running backyard poultry operations, enhancing their family incomes. Schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, YSR Aasara, Sunna Vaddi, Kapu Nestham and EBC Nestham have also helped women to a great extent.”

Appealing to the people to see the difference between both the regimes, he asserted that his government has taken several measures for the social, political and economic empowerment of women in the last 58 months.

Charging Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan with cheating people by promising assistance under the Maha Lakshmi, Kuteera Lakshmi and Pandanti Bidda schemes before the 2014 elections, the Chief Minister said, “Naidu and his foster son (referring to Pawan) circulated signed manifesto copies, promising Rs 14,205 crore loan waiver to SHGs, subsidy of Rs 100 each for 12 cylinders per year, creation of women protection force, Rs 25,000 deposit on birth of girl child, dissolution of belt shops dissolution, Rs 10,000 assistance under Pandanti Bidda scheme, cycles for school-going girls and smart phones for women. However after coming to power, they dumped the manifesto.”